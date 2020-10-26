Advertisement

First Responders: Meridian Firefighter Trey hunt

Meridian Firefighter Trey Hunt
Meridian Firefighter Trey Hunt(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In this week’s First Responder segment, we head to the Meridian Fire Department and meet a local firefighter named Trey Hunt.

“This is the greatest job I’ve ever had,” Hunt said

Trey Hunt is a Meridian firefighter who’s been on the job for two years and four months. He says he’s always wanted to do it.

“I actually said on senior night for football that I wanted to join the Guard and be a firefighter. I’ve done both,” Hunt said.

Hunt is not only a firefighter, but he’s also been in the Air National Guard at Key Field for almost 12 years.

“It’s been a blessing out there. I’ve met some great people and made some good friends. It’s worth it,” Hunt said.

He believes in serving the community and protecting residents. He recently received recognition for his role in saving lives during a fire in 2019.

“When you think you’ve seen it all you really haven’t. You’re just trying to be there for people. Every call is going to be someone’s lowest day. I guess you just try to be the little bright spot on their worst day,” Hunt said.

One of the hardest things that comes with public service is spending time away from family. Hunt’s family it’s very supportive.

“It’s being away from my kids and wife and missing them more than anything. I focus on the job while I’m here and just make it back home to them,” Hunt said. “My grandma wasn’t a big fan to begin with, but she’s come over. She likes it.”

Hunt loves a lot of things, and of all things cornhole is one of them.

I’ve been playing close to two years. We are some of the top people in the state right now. I have just been practicing with my wife. She’s really good too," Hunt said.

In addition to polishing his ability to sink a beanbag, Hunt says he plans to stay in the fire service.

