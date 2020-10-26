Advertisement

Former NBA star Monta Ellis donates $60K to JSU band

Former NBA star and Jackson native Monta Ellis gave $60,000 to the Sonic Boom of the South. (Source: Jackson State University)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former NBA star and Jackson native Monta Ellis gave a healthy donation to the Sonic Boom of the South. The school announced Ellis donated $60,000 to the Jackson State marching band.

“I am always overjoyed and humbled when anyone donates to our students and program. This particular donation is unique because Monta Ellis and I grew up together in the same neighborhood,” said Dr. Roderick Little, director of bands.

Ellis was a McDonald’s All-American at Lanier High School in Jackson before being drafted to the NBA in 2005. Little attended Lanier with Ellis and went on to become one of the youngest band directors in JSU history.

“Anybody from Jackson can tell you what the Sonic Boom means to our city. Growing up, kids either want to be a J-5 drum major or J-Sette. I believe in what Dr. Little is doing with the Boom, and I want to do whatever I can to keep making it stronger and give more students a chance to be part of that legacy and earn an education,” said Ellis, according to Sonic Boom media.

