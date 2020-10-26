Hurricane Zeta to make Mexico landfall tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The storm is expected to make its first landfall tonight in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Zeta will then move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday afternoon.

Landfall is possible anywhere between southeastern Louisiana and the western Florida panhandle. It then may make a second landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A hurricane watch is in effect from Morgan City, LA to Grand Bay, AL and Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. A tropical storm watch is in effect from Vermillion Bay, LA to Shell Island, LA and then from Bayou la Barte, AL to Destin, FL. A tropical storm watch is also in effect for Choctaw, Clarke, AL, and Wayne Counties.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: Some of the far-outer bands of Hurricane Zeta will arrive from south to north starting Tuesday afternoon or early evening. This activity will not be severe, but some storms could contain locally gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain will continue into the overnight hours. As Zeta approaches the area Wednesday afternoon, there will be increasing wind shear. That wind shear combined with daytime heating could lead to an isolated brief and weak tornado starting Wednesday afternoon.

The aforementioned tornado threat will start to wane into the overnight hours thanks to the loss of daytime heating, but there still may be enough instability to allow for a weak tornado through early-Wednesday morning. The heaviest of the rain will arrive over the nighttime hours Wednesday into Thursday. Flash flooding will be possible in spots. As of now, rainfall totals look to be anywhere between 1 and 6 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.

The wind will begin to pick up after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Winds overnight and into early-Thursday morning will be sustained between 15 and 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust up to 55 mph. Conditions will begin to improve as we head throughout our Thursday morning.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: There is still time for the forecast track to change. As with all tropical systems, the exact track of the center will determine our local impacts. The threats that you read above will likely change as we get closer to the United States landfall. There is a chance the storm makes landfall in southeastern Louisiana and then curves northeastward before the storm really impacts our area. The bottom line is that you need to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

REST OF THE WEEK: The rain and gusty winds will come to an end as we head into our Thursday afternoon. A cold front will pass through our area and will lead to a big cool-down for the end of the work week and weekend. Morning lows will be in the 40s Friday through Monday. Afternoon highs will only be in the 60s Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low-70s.

