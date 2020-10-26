Advertisement

Hurricane Zeta to make Mexico landfall tonight

4 p.m. Oct 26 Zeta Update
4 p.m. Oct 26 Zeta Update(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: As of the 4 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The storm is expected to make its first landfall tonight in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Zeta will then move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday afternoon.

Landfall is possible anywhere between southeastern Louisiana and the western Florida panhandle. It then may make a second landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. A hurricane watch is in effect from Morgan City, LA to Grand Bay, AL and Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. A tropical storm watch is in effect from Vermillion Bay, LA to Shell Island, LA and then from Bayou la Barte, AL to Destin, FL. A tropical storm watch is also in effect for Choctaw, Clarke, AL, and Wayne Counties.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: Some of the far-outer bands of Hurricane Zeta will arrive from south to north starting Tuesday afternoon or early evening. This activity will not be severe, but some storms could contain locally gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain will continue into the overnight hours. As Zeta approaches the area Wednesday afternoon, there will be increasing wind shear. That wind shear combined with daytime heating could lead to an isolated brief and weak tornado starting Wednesday afternoon.

The aforementioned tornado threat will start to wane into the overnight hours thanks to the loss of daytime heating, but there still may be enough instability to allow for a weak tornado through early-Wednesday morning. The heaviest of the rain will arrive over the nighttime hours Wednesday into Thursday. Flash flooding will be possible in spots. As of now, rainfall totals look to be anywhere between 1 and 6 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.

The wind will begin to pick up after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Winds overnight and into early-Thursday morning will be sustained between 15 and 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust up to 55 mph. Conditions will begin to improve as we head throughout our Thursday morning.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: There is still time for the forecast track to change. As with all tropical systems, the exact track of the center will determine our local impacts. The threats that you read above will likely change as we get closer to the United States landfall. There is a chance the storm makes landfall in southeastern Louisiana and then curves northeastward before the storm really impacts our area. The bottom line is that you need to keep up to date with the latest forecast!

REST OF THE WEEK: The rain and gusty winds will come to an end as we head into our Thursday afternoon. A cold front will pass through our area and will lead to a big cool-down for the end of the work week and weekend. Morning lows will be in the 40s Friday through Monday. Afternoon highs will only be in the 60s Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low-70s.

Hurricane

Zeta upgraded to a hurricane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Around 2:10 this afternoon, NOAA Hurricane Hunters discovered that Zeta has maximum sustained winds near 80 mph.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta to become a hurricane later today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
As of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to intensify to a hurricane by tomorrow evening.

Updated: 18 hours ago
This system is expected to make landfall anywhere from the Louisiana Coast to the Florida Panhandle.

Forecast

Overcast skies and temperatures in the 70’s stay in the forecast for tomorrow.

Updated: 21 hours ago
We will remain dry tomorrow, but rain comes into the forecast by Tuesday and will stick around as Zeta makes landfall and we see a cold front move through the southeast.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring hurricane conditions to the Yucatan Peninsula.

Updated: 23 hours ago
Tropical Storm Zeta has sustained winds moving 50 miles per hour as it gains strength inching towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta formed early this morning.

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT
Tropical Storm Zeta formed early this morning and has sustained winds moving 40 miles per hour.

Forecast

Mild and overcast conditions will stay around for tomorrow.

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
In east Mississippi and west Alabama, we aren’t seeing much rain, but we have had dense cloud cover today. That will stick around for the rest of the night and we will see temperatures in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight has formed.

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight has formed and it has sustained winds reaching 30 miles per hour.

Weather

Weather - October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:58 PM CDT
Weather - October 23, 2020

Hurricane

A tropical depression likely to develop near Cuba

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
An area of low pressure is located near Cuba this evening and is forecast to drift northward and into the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.