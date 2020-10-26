Advertisement

Kemper County School District to switch to virtual learning for two weeks

By Emily Erikson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All schools within the Kemper County School District will switch to virtual learning starting tomorrow, October 27, and will return to in-person learning on November 9.

Superintendent Hilute Hudson said with rising coronavirus case numbers in the county and around the nation, they felt this decision was best.

Hudson said during the two weeks students are gone, staff will deep clean every school.

The district reported no positive coronavirus cases in the first nine weeks of the semester according to Hudson, but they have now had two students test positive.

Hudson said they began the school year with virtual learning and that they feel they are prepared for these next two weeks.

