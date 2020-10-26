Lauderdale County authorities investigate arson

BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that took place over the weekend.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says volunteer fire departments were called to a home in the 10900 block of Highway 493 in Bailey.

No one was at home, and no injuries were reported in the Saturday morning fire.

Calhoun says they’re currently investigating the situation.

“Our fire investigator, who is also a volunteer firefighter, responded to that fire. Based upon evidence found at the scene it was determined this fire was an arson,” Calhoun said.

“We have some very strong evidence and we are working toward completing this investigation. We hope to have some resolution to this case in the next few days,” said Calhoun.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.