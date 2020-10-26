Advertisement

Lauderdale County authorities investigate arson

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that took place over the weekend.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says volunteer fire departments were called to a home in the 10900 block of Highway 493 in Bailey.

No one was at home, and no injuries were reported in the Saturday morning fire.

Calhoun says they’re currently investigating the situation.

“Our fire investigator, who is also a volunteer firefighter, responded to that fire. Based upon evidence found at the scene it was determined this fire was an arson,” Calhoun said.

“We have some very strong evidence and we are working toward completing this investigation. We hope to have some resolution to this case in the next few days,” said Calhoun.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meridian welcomes first publicly funded physician assistant program

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Meridian welcomes first publicly funded physician assistant program

News

Meridian shooting victim dies

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Meridian shooting victim dies

News

Lauderdale County authorities investigate arson

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lauderdale County authorities investigate arson

News

Kemper County School District to switch to virtual learning for two weeks

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Kemper County School District to switch to virtual learning for two weeks

News

LEMA Director warns folks to take threat of hurricane seriously

Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEMA Director warns folks to take threat of hurricane seriously

Latest News

State

Silver Alert issued for Grenada County woman

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Dora Lee Jackson, 67, was last seen Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in the 800 block of Washington Street in Grenada County.

Coronavirus

More rapid COVID-19 tests coming to Mississippi

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The rapid point of care tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes.

Local

Kemper County School District to switch to virtual learning for two weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Erikson
Students will return to in-person learning on November 9.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Alabama

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
More than 2,800 people have died from COVID-19 as over 185K test positive and more than 74K recover.

News

Meridian welcomes first publicly funded physician assistant program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
Meridian welcomes the first publicly funded physician assistant program in the state of Mississippi.