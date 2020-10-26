LEMA Director warns folks to take threat of hurricane seriously

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Zeta is likely to become the 11th named storm to make landfall in the United States in 2020, extending the record for most in a year, which was broken by Delta earlier this month. Zeta also becomes the record-tying 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, matching 2005.

Although the Mississippi Coast and our region have pretty much dodged bullets this year, LEMA officials say you always have to take these situations seriously and not be caught off-guard.

“We don’t want people to let their guard down because they say the last ten didn’t come through and hit us," said LEMA Director Odie Barrett. "There’s always that chance that one of these will directly come in our area. So always be prepared. Stay prepared for the worst. Have that plan and practice that plan so you’ll know what to do and when to do it.”

Hurricane season still has five weeks left and the record for the most named storms could fall.

