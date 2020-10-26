Meridian Fire Station up for sale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An out-of-date fire station in Meridian is now up for sale.

Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas said the city council voted to sell the Fire Station No. 2 located on Grand Avenue. The fire station has been around for decades. Thomas said the building is too small to fit today’s firetrucks. Thomas also said that they are planning on adding a new Fire Station No. 2 in the future.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.