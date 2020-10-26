Advertisement

Meridian shooting victim dies

One person has died after being shot Friday on 16th Avenue and 23rd Street in Meridian.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person has died after being shot Friday on 16th Avenue and 23rd Street in Meridian.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the victim was 25-years-old.

Newscenter 11 talked with a witness who lives a short distance from where the shooting happened. The witness said the victim had a child in his car when a shot was fired.

This story will be updated.

