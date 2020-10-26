Meridian welcomes first publicly funded physician assistant program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After a four-year process, MSU Meridian welcomes the first publicly funded physician assistant program in the state of Mississippi.

Mississippi State University hopes to improve the quality of health with its first cohort at the Riley campus in downtown Meridian starting January 2021. MSU’s program administrators made final selections from over 250 applicants and 50 finalists competing for 20 available cohort slots.

Associate Vice President & Head of Campus, Terry Dale Cruse, says the program will be priced below others in the region which makes it more accessible to students in Mississippi.

"Half of the seats that we offered initially to students who interviewed were to students from the state of Mississippi. So, we are pleased to be a program who is offering access and affordability to students from our state who aspire to be medical professionals,” Cruse said.

The program was placed in Meridian because of the large support for and from medical professionals.

“Right now, there’s a great need for medical professions. Not only for COVID-19, but simply just to meet the needs of a growing population. And a growing elderly population," said program director, Dr. Debra Munsell.

Contributions from the Riley and Phil Hardin foundations helped get this program to this point in Meridian. Mayor Percy Bland says he’s excited for what this program will be bring to the community.

“It’s going to create some more foot traffic. Hopefully, we will also start to see some housing needs be taken care of by the cohorts coming here,” Bland said.

Next year’s application period will begin in late April and extend through August 1st.

