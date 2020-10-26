Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Southern Mississippi has certainly had a very strange football season. They have dealt with the COVID-19 virus since the summer when several key players opted out for the upcoming season. They have also dealt with the cancellation of games and with three coaching changes. The sudden departure of Jay Hopson after the first game of the season loss to South Alabama was surprising. This past week interim coach Scotty Walden, only five games into the season, went down with COVID-19, and Tim Billings replaced him for the Liberty game. Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, who is a USM graduate, used the talent of Auburn transfer quarterback Malik Willis to whip the Golden Eagles, 56-35. For USM (1-4) to improve, they have to get everyone healthy and also not give up 32, 31, 66, 31 and 56 points to opposing teams. This Saturday, USM will entertain Rice (0-1) at 2 p.m.

The Mississippi State football defensive unit could sue for non-support. The Bulldogs (1-3) offense has only scored three touchdowns in their previous three games heading into this week’s 6 p.m. battle with undefeated Alabama. The MSU defense is one of the top units in the SEC and the entire country. They are allowing less than 300 yards a game of offense while registering a dozen sacks in the four games. When you allow those numbers and also allow an average of two touchdowns a game, you should have more than one win.

Not Again!

The Auburn Tigers could be winless as they caught another no-call break to edge Ole Miss, 35-28, this past Saturday. Auburn (3-2) escaped certain defeat against Arkansas and Kentucky earlier in the season because of enormously bad officiating calls that changed the complexion of those games. Ole Miss (1-4) felt robbed based on a possible missed fumble on a fourth period kickoff that instead was ruled a touchback. Ole Miss did some good things, but not enough to win on Saturday. The offense came out running the ball and rushed for 304 yards as four Rebel rushers accounted for at least 50 yards. Matt Corral rebounded from a poor performance against Arkansas to account for three touchdowns on the day. The Rebels offense started the season firing on all pistons, but the last two games they have lost some of that firepower and have dropped off a little. The offense will have to learn to close a game as they failed to do in the final minutes against AU. The Ole Miss defense played a touch better in the last two games despite lack of depth. They did force Auburn to punt four times but failed to make key stops with the game on the line. This week, Ole Miss heads to Vanderbilt for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

JSU Football

W.C. Gordon, the Hall of Fame head coach of Jackson State who led the Tigers to eight SWAC football titles and one SWAC baseball championship, passed away at the age of 90 last week. Gordon compiled a 119-45-5 mark from 1976-1991 and during the decade of the 1980s won seven SWAC titles.

Newly named Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders will have to deal with severe penalties for NCAA violations announced this week. Coach “Prime Time” will have to deal with reductions in football scholarships, along with other reductions in official and unofficial visits from past years.

Fulton Native Wins PGA Event

Former Mississippi State women’s golfer Ally McDonald claimed her first career victory on the LPGA Tour, making her the first Bulldog to win an LPGA event. McDonald shot 16-under par at the LPGA Drive On Championship taking place at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia. McDonald’s win came on her 28th birthday.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports since 1973.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.