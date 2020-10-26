Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Grenada County woman

Dora Lee Jackson, 67, subject of a Silver Alert in Grenada County, Miss., Oct. 26, 2020.
Dora Lee Jackson, 67, subject of a Silver Alert in Grenada County, Miss., Oct. 26, 2020.(Miss. Dept. of Public Safety)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Dora Lee Jackson, 67, of Grenada, Miss.

She is a Black female, 5′ 9″ tall, 291 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jackson was last seen Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in the 800 block of Washington Street in Grenada County.

Jackson is believed to be in a 2005 gold Dodge Caravan bearing Mississippi license plate GAA2872, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.

