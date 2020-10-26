Spreading love with one t-shirt at a time

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new t-shirt initiative aims to spread a message of positivity and love in a time that is uncertain.

A local group gave away 150 free t-shirts that say “I love you” and “treat me like you want me to treat you.” This giveaway took place at a car wash on 8th street near McDonald’s. The theme of the event is “the world needs love.” The group holds this event once a month on a Sunday. Organizers say they are choosing to spread love to help stop violence in the community.

“If someone sees me walking with this t-shirt, hopefully, they will say I love you too. We’re trying to spread love,” said organizer Myrna Moore.

If you want to help out this cause, you can contact the group leader at 60-480-4671.

