Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to intensify to a hurricane by tomorrow evening.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Zeta is intensifying and has sustained winds reaching 60 miles per hour. Zeta has started to move 2 miles per hour north-northwestward towards the Yucatan Peninsula. This system is expected to intensify to a hurricane by tomorrow evening before getting to the Yucatan Peninsula. As it reaches the Gulf of Mexico, it will still have category one hurricane strength and will reach the Gulf Coast by Wednesday. This system is expected to make landfall anywhere from the Louisiana Coast to the Florida Panhandle.

