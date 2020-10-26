Advertisement

Tropical Storm Zeta to become hurricane later today

4 a.m. Update Oct 26 - Tropical Storm Zeta
4 a.m. Update Oct 26 - Tropical Storm Zeta(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It is located in the western Caribbean Sea and is expected to make its first landfall Tuesday morning on the Yucatan Peninsula. Zeta is then expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday afternoon.

The storm is forecast to make landfall anywhere between central-Louisiana and the Alabama/Florida state-line. That once again puts the possibility of a direct hit to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The intensity of Zeta may be anywhere between a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, especially in regards to the track. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast, but right now heavy rain, gusty winds, and tornadoes are all possible here locally.

