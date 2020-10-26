Advertisement

Trump parade held in Newton County

Trump’s first term is getting close to the end and he’s battling for a second. Supporters have gathered by the number to voice their support for the president.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTOWN COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - President Donald Trump supporters in Newton County is holding a Trump parade for the commander in chief.

A line of vehicles was decked out with voting signs, Trump gears, and American flags.

“There’s a lot of support for President Trump in this area. It is something to be excited about. We want to get out and do something fun. These guys spent a lot of many on their bikes and cars,” said lead organizer Clack Scoggin.

Lead organizer Clark Scoggin said they are here for only one thing and that’s to jump on the “Trump train”.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on. There are discussions going on about different things. We’re not here for that. We don’t want to be in a discussion about any of that. We just want to support our president that what we’re here for,” said Scoggin.

Trump supporters we spoke to share their thoughts of the 45th president.

“I think Trump has done amazing things in the country thus far. I am really excited to see what the next four years will bring,” said Trump supporter Kitt Silva.

“We’re all big Trump supports and we’re here to show our support for our president. Hopefully, next week he is going to be our president again,” said Trump supporter Ken Armstrong.

The parade took place near the MDOT headquarters on highway 80 and ended in Decatur.

Lead organizer Clark Scoggin said the event had over 30 people participating.

He also said the parade was a chance for Newton County residents to share their love for President Trump and their country.

