Gov. Reeves adds 7 counties to state mask mandate, restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves Monday added seven counties to the nine that were announced last week that will be under increased restrictions due to COVID-19: Harrison, Madison, Marshall, Jones, Carroll, Leake and Benton.

The counties announced last week were DeSoto, Jackson, Lee, Forrest, Lamar, Itawamba, Neshoba, Claiborne and Chickasaw counties.

Those counties fall within a framework of over 200 new cases over the past 14 days. Indoor social gatherings should be limited to groups of 10. Outdoor social gatherings should be limited to groups of 50. Face coverings are required while indoors and interacting with the public without social distancing.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reiterated the value of wearing masks to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Dobbs was also asked about the wisdom of Halloween activities. He said anyone worried about transmission could opt for different types of celebrating, besides trick-or-treating.

Reeves also addressed the issue of voting in person during a pandemic. The governor says he trusts that poll workers and voters will be wearing masks. He said he believes it’s possible to safely vote and he anticipates that will happen. However, there is no state mandate to wear a mask while voting in Mississippi.

Emergency Management Executive Director Greg Michel also addressed concerns about Zeta. He said it’s expected to come ashore in the Gulf as a tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday/early Thursday.

He urged people not to be complacent because even low category storms can cause power outages and interrupt services. Wind gusts on the coast could reach as high as 75mph.

Michel also announced that testing for COVID-19 will not be mandatory at any evacuation shelters.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.