Zeta upgraded to a hurricane

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Around 2:10 this afternoon, NOAA Hurricane Hunters discovered that Tropical Storm Zeta has maximum sustained winds near 80 mph. This makes Zeta a category 1 hurricane.

The storm is forecast to make landfall by Wednesday evening somewhere between central-Louisiana and the Alabama/Florida state-line as a strong tropical storm or a weak hurricane.

