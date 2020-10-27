Advertisement

City council discusses affordable housing

One of the biggest complaints from Meridian residents has been about affordable housing.
One of the biggest complaints from Meridian residents has been about affordable housing.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the biggest complaints from Meridian residents has been about affordable housing. Today’s city council meeting consisted of working on financial opportunities for homeowners.

Citizens National Bank partnered with organizations to create funding for people to use in order to purchase and renovate property. The bank’s Community Development Director, Tra Alford assured the council of what help is available. Including traditional financing, loan programs, home opportunity loans and home restoration loans.

“These loan programs are specifically designed for low to moderate income individuals to use to acquire a home. Or in the case of the meeting today, to actually renovate your home if need be.”

The bank’s main goal is to help revitalize neighborhoods throughout the city. Alford said, "I’ve heard a lot of complaints. I’ve actually ridden through the city myself and seen a lot of blight. And the real need for affordable housing. Throughout our community.”

Alford said, in order to address the problems in our community, the city needs a new approach. New construction, building new homes, purchasing homes and revitalization.

