City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
ARREST REPORT
MICHAEL G EUBANKS, 1994
3361 TOWNSEND RD PORTERVILLE, MS
DUI
SPENCER H CHERRY, 1988
1420 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER; STALKING; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977
324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JERRY D EAKES, 1982
600 CONSTITUTION AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
PATRICK EARL, 1980
1711 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
ADAM K WATSON, 1997
1125 SOUTH HILLVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHARLES L BROWN, 1989
1605 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
JENNIFER L KINARD, 1974
10200 HWY 491 COLLINSVILLE, MS
EMBEZZLEMENT
AMBER L BARRY, 1992
1662 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
SAMMIE L WILLIAMS JR, 1971
1111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
LEPOLEON R BRAY, 1990
2006 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 11:26 AM on October 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2700 block of 13th Street.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:26 AM on October 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:16 AM on October 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 2:44 PM on October 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of Myrtlewood Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:56 PM on October 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:55 AM on October 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.