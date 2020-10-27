City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

MICHAEL G EUBANKS, 1994

3361 TOWNSEND RD PORTERVILLE, MS

DUI

SPENCER H CHERRY, 1988

1420 H KORNEGAY DR MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER; STALKING; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977

324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

JERRY D EAKES, 1982

600 CONSTITUTION AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

PATRICK EARL, 1980

1711 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

ADAM K WATSON, 1997

1125 SOUTH HILLVIEW DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CHARLES L BROWN, 1989

1605 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

JENNIFER L KINARD, 1974

10200 HWY 491 COLLINSVILLE, MS

EMBEZZLEMENT

AMBER L BARRY, 1992

1662 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

SAMMIE L WILLIAMS JR, 1971

1111 27TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

LEPOLEON R BRAY, 1990

2006 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 11:26 AM on October 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2700 block of 13th Street.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:26 AM on October 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:16 AM on October 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 2:44 PM on October 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2600 block of Myrtlewood Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:56 PM on October 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 23rd Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:55 AM on October 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation

