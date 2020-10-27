City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

JESSICA CROWDER, 1981

14507 COUNTY ROAD 514 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JHALIL J THOMAS, 1998

4500 PACIFIC ST MERIDIAN,MS

DUI OTHER

JOSHUAL Q JENKINS, 1990

1920 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

CHRISTOPHER Z CLARK, 1987

4220 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 2:07 PM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:24 AM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:51 PM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:38 PM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:21 AM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

