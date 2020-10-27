Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

JESSICA CROWDER, 1981

14507 COUNTY ROAD 514 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JHALIL J THOMAS, 1998

4500 PACIFIC ST MERIDIAN,MS

DUI OTHER

JOSHUAL Q JENKINS, 1990

1920 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

CHRISTOPHER Z CLARK, 1987

4220 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 2:07 PM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:24 AM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:51 PM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4000 block of Paulding Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:38 PM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:21 AM on October 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrests

Kemper County Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kemper County Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 27, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 27, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Latest News

Crime

Lauderdale County authorities investigate arson

Updated: 17 hours ago
Lauderdale County authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that took place over the weekend.

Local

Meridian shooting victim dies

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
One person has died after being shot Friday on 16th Avenue and 23rd Street in Meridian.

Local

Former teacher at Kemper County School District indicted on two child sex crimes

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Sheriff Moore said the former educator was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at a Kemper county high school.

Crime

Masked suspect robs convenience store in Neshoba County

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT
|
By Justin Dixon
Anyone with information is asked to call the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 23, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 23, 2020