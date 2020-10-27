Advertisement

Costco selling COVID-19 testing kits online

Costco is selling COVID-19 saliva test kits on its website.
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can now order coronavirus tests from Costco. The wholesale retailer is selling COVID-19 saliva test kits on its website.

The kits from the telemedicine company, Azova, will cost you about $130, which is a far cry from the $0 you’ll pay to get tested for COVID-19 at your local health department.

District Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Karen Landers, said the at-home test is based on similar technology that’s been done in other laboratories.

However, she said other than the convenience of being able to take the test at home, there are no real benefits.

She explained that just like the test you would get at your doctor’s office, it is only a snapshot of whether you have the virus at a given moment.

And you’ll need to follow up with your healthcare provider.

“And if you’re negative, again make sure that you’re aware that that doesn’t mean that you’re negative forever. And then finally, certainly we need to be aware if people test positive for COVID. We’re not going to be able to follow up on that and include that as part of our data if we don’t have a result,” Dr. Landers said.

Before you can receive that at-home test, Azova said you’ll need to complete a health assessment and register for a lab order.

After the lab receives your kit, you should have your test results within 24 to 72 hours, which is about the same turnaround time you’ll find at most facilities.

