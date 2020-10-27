Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 116,617 cases, 3,283 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 854 new cases and 20 new deaths Tuesday. (Source: MGN)(KGNS)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 116,617. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 854 new cases and 20 new deaths Tuesday.

So far, 3,283 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeaths
Clarke76353
Kemper32715
Lauderdale2499135
Neshoba1861111
Newton86827
Wayne102722

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

