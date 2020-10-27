COVID-19 in Mississippi: 116,617 cases, 3,283 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 116,617. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 854 new cases and 20 new deaths Tuesday.

So far, 3,283 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths Clarke 763 53 Kemper 327 15 Lauderdale 2499 135 Neshoba 1861 111 Newton 868 27 Wayne 1027 22

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

