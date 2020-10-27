Advertisement

Fitness to Find a Cure: Local PT celebrates 50th birthday by exercising for Alzheimer’s

Elite Physical Therapy Director, Dan Donnelly is working out to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.
Elite Physical Therapy Director, Dan Donnelly is working out to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.(WTOK)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fitness to find a cure---last week we told you about a local physical therapist who’s pushing himself to the limit.

Director of Elite Physical Therapy, Dan Donnelly, celebrated his 50th birthday today by working out for a good cause.

The effort is to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I came up with this crazy idea to do an exercise fundraiser. We’ve been soliciting donors and volunteers for me for about a month and a half now, raising money building up to this day,” says Donnelly.

From 7am to 3pm this afternoon, he did pull ups and squatted 180 pounds.

His wife was close by keeping count of each rep, and community members donated throughout the day to show their support.

“People were generous enough to donate x-amount of dollars for me to make it to 50, and then every rep over 50 I’m trying to generate more money.”

Donnelly says because of the pandemic, they had to get creative with fundraisers this year.

He says the disease is close to his heart, after his mother was diagnosed.

“My mom was taken from me and our family about two years ago she started having the disease process, she’s at the end stages now,” he says.

You can still donate to the cause. His fundraiser, “Fit 50” is on The Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Costco selling COVID-19 testing kits online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chasity Maxie
The wholesale retailer is selling COVID-19 saliva test kits on its website.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 116,617 cases, 3,283 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WLBT Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 854 new cases and 20 new deaths Tuesday.

Politics

Miss. voters could change the way state leaders are elected on November 3rd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Quentin Smith
When it comes to electing state leaders such as governor and lieutenant governor, Mississippi has its own version of an electoral college.

State

Mississippi absentee voting continues to increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mississippi has already surpassed the total number of absentee ballots cast in 2016.

Latest News

Sports

SEC fines Lane Kiffin over officiating complaints

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kiffin retweeted one social media post calling the officiating “a disgrace.”

Hurricane

Zeta weakens to a tropical storm, will re-strengthen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Zeta now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It is over land on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

News

Meridian welcomes first publicly funded physician assistant program

Updated: 18 hours ago
Meridian welcomes first publicly funded physician assistant program

News

Meridian shooting victim dies

Updated: 18 hours ago
Meridian shooting victim dies

News

Lauderdale County authorities investigate arson

Updated: 18 hours ago
Lauderdale County authorities investigate arson

News

Kemper County School District to switch to virtual learning for two weeks

Updated: 18 hours ago
Kemper County School District to switch to virtual learning for two weeks