Fitness to Find a Cure: Local PT celebrates 50th birthday by exercising for Alzheimer’s

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fitness to find a cure---last week we told you about a local physical therapist who’s pushing himself to the limit.

Director of Elite Physical Therapy, Dan Donnelly, celebrated his 50th birthday today by working out for a good cause.

The effort is to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I came up with this crazy idea to do an exercise fundraiser. We’ve been soliciting donors and volunteers for me for about a month and a half now, raising money building up to this day,” says Donnelly.

From 7am to 3pm this afternoon, he did pull ups and squatted 180 pounds.

His wife was close by keeping count of each rep, and community members donated throughout the day to show their support.

“People were generous enough to donate x-amount of dollars for me to make it to 50, and then every rep over 50 I’m trying to generate more money.”

Donnelly says because of the pandemic, they had to get creative with fundraisers this year.

He says the disease is close to his heart, after his mother was diagnosed.

“My mom was taken from me and our family about two years ago she started having the disease process, she’s at the end stages now,” he says.

You can still donate to the cause. His fundraiser, “Fit 50” is on The Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.