Kemper County Arrest Report October 26, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Brian Coleman, 10-23-2020 Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana
Cordarius Keeton, 10-23-2020 Probation Violation
Eric Kirk, 10-22-2020 Capias
Jaelyn Rush, 10-20-2020 Simple Assault
Joe White (Source: Kemper County Sheriff's Department)
John Gale, 10-22-2020 Capias
Lee Arthur Brown, 10-22-2020 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault
Raynard Coleman, 10-22-2020 Capias
Samone Griffin 10-22-2020 Capias
Shedrick Granger Jr., 10-22-2020 Possession of Firearm on School Campus
Toby Parker, 10-22-2020 Capias
Wynelia Cherry, 10-23-2020 Capias
