Kenny Griffis stumps in his hometown of Meridian

Griffis seeks to remain on the Mississippi Supreme Court
Mississippi Appeals Court Judge Kenny Griffis
Mississippi Appeals Court Judge Kenny Griffis(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian native Kenny Griffis was in his hometown campaigning Tuesday to remain on Mississippi’s highest court.

Griffis, who was appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court in 2019 to replace then Chief Justice Bill Waller Junior, spoke to the Meridian Optimist Club. He touts his three-decades plus experience in law and his 16 years on the Court of Appeals as key reasons to vote for him.

“When the Chief Justice needs something done in Mississippi, they call on me,” said Griffis. “When they need case filing in the electronic courts, they’ve called on me. For judicial education, they’ve called on me. I’ve worked hard for these 33 years to participate in and advance the cause of justice in our state and essentially that’s what it’s about--making sure there’s justice in our court.”

Griffis faces Court of Appeals Judge Latrice Westbrooks in this non-partisan election next Tuesday.

