Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 27, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2020

Updated: moments ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Updated: 27 minutes ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2020

Crime

Lauderdale County authorities investigate arson

Updated: 16 hours ago
Lauderdale County authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that took place over the weekend.

Latest News

Local

Meridian shooting victim dies

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
One person has died after being shot Friday on 16th Avenue and 23rd Street in Meridian.

Local

Former teacher at Kemper County School District indicted on two child sex crimes

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Sheriff Moore said the former educator was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student at a Kemper county high school.

Crime

Masked suspect robs convenience store in Neshoba County

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT
|
By Justin Dixon
Anyone with information is asked to call the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Arrests

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 23, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 23, 2020

Arrests

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 22, 2020

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 22, 2020