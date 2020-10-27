Man arrested in Bailey arson case

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person has been arrested and charged with arson following a weekend fire in Lauderdale County.

Authorities say Richard Caffey, 25, set fire to a home on Highway 493 Saturday morning in Bailey.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the county’s fire investigator, who is also a volunteer firefighter, spotted Caffey at the scene of the fire hiding in a building next to the home.

Caffey is charged with burglary and arson. He has no bond because he was already out on bond for a separate arson case through the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.