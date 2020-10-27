Meridian preps for Zeta

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City officials hope Hurricane Zeta will be another dress rehearsal for Meridian. Either way, like any other natural disaster, the city is prepared for the weather.

Director of Public Safety, Dough Stephens says throughout this hurricane season the Public Works Department has focused on making sure drain outlets are cleaned out to prevent flooding. With the possibility of 6-inches of rain, the department wants to make sure there is no debris from leaves and yard cleaning.

“And our emergency response is always prepared. If we have some type of incident here, whether it be a flood or a spin-off tornado. Or, something of that nature from a hurricane. We’re ready to go to action,” Stephens said.

As always, Stephens suggests people to prepare by having a plan of action. Especially for citizens who live in areas that are prone to flooding.

