Mr. Austin “Papa” Thrash

By Letisha Young
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Mr. Austin “Papa” Thrash will begin at 2:00 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Dale Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Thrash, 74, of Meridian, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Austin loved music, he was a skilled musician, with the ability to play almost any instrument he put his hands on. He enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors; as well as fishing whenever he could.

Austin is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Rachel Thrash; children, Carrie Ann Lee (Roger), Kaylea Turner (Brandon), Chris Thrash (Molly), and Nevaeh Gilmer. Brother Aubrey Thrash (Beverly), as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Thrash is preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Nettie Thrash; grandson, Ryan Gilmer; and well as eight siblings.

The family suggests donations be made towards funeral expenses at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Porter, Randy Porter, Tim Neal, Randy Williams, John Robert Culpepper, and Brandon Turner. Honorary pallbearer will be Alton Thrash.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Thrash Family will receive guests from 12:00 until 1:45 prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

