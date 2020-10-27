Graveside services will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Newton with Rev. Johnny Tuallas officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Daniel Earvin, 76, of Meridian, who died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence. His viewing will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

