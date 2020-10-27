Mr. Elder S. Bailey

Elder S. Bailey, 96, of Quitman, Mississippi passed away on October 24, 2020 at Anderson’s Hospital in Meridian, MS.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30, October 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Quitman, MS with Dr. Gene Neal officiating. Burial will be held at the Veterans Cemetery, Newton MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Elder was born July 24, 1924 to Frances Ada Gates Bailey and Dencil Luther Bailey of Farmerville, LA. His family home was in Rocky Branch, LA where he lived until he enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 to fight for our country in WWII. After the war, he worked all over the United States as a pipeline welder and was known as “Radio Bailey” to his pipeline friends. In 1964, he moved his family to Quitman, MS where he was a member of First Baptist Church. He was well known throughout the community and never hesitated to help anyone in need, whether it was welding for someone or building wheelchair ramps. He loved to tell stories of his many adventures to anyone who would listen, and never met a stranger. He loved to work. Enough so that, he taught a welding class in his 80′s, grew a garden until the age of 92 and was still cutting his own grass after he turned 96. He and his wife, Carolyn, enjoyed playing Domino’s and did so twice a week as long as they had someone to play with. He was truly loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed.

Elder is survived by his wife, Bessie Carolyn Cooper Bailey, daughters, Dondi Bailey, Kimberly (Patrick) Floyd, Myra Beth(Earl) Bullock and son, Dencil (Sharon) Bailey; 9 grandchildren, Ryan (Britney) Whitaker, Yancy (Heather) Whitaker, Jakeb (Randa)Bailey, Densiley (Brett) Collins, Noah Bailey, Brooklynn (Joe) Morris, Cody (Brittany) Boyette, Tristin (Erin) Fulgham, Lane Bailey, Landon Bailey and Kyria (Tylon) Brantley; 13 great-grandchildren, Braxton, Briley, Brinley and Barham Caroline Whitaker, Rivi Bailey, Briar and Posey Collins, Hoss Bailey, Axel Morris, Saylor Brantley, Lana Boatner, Rhett and Saylor Boswell.

Bailey was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dencil Luther Bailey, 11 brothers and sisters. Sidney Lee, Eunice Raborn, Edna Lankford, Ethel Scarborough, Estella Kvaternik, Earl Bailey, Edward Bailey, Etheridge Bailey, Elliotte Bailey, Elwood Bailey, and Elizebeth Malone.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Whitaker, Yancy Whitaker, Braxton Whitaker, Jakeb Bailey, Noah Bailey, Cody Boyette, Tristen Fulgham, Lane and Landon Bailey. Honorary pallbearers are Brett Collins and Tylon Brantley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with Forgotten Childrens Ministry through The First Baptist Church of Quitman, P O Box 720, Quitman, MS 39355.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 at First Baptist Church of Quitman on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

