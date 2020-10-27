Graveside services for Mr. Jamahl Rayshun Groves were held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, Hattiesburg with Bro. Robert Tipps officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Groves, 22, of Hattiesburg, who died Monday, October 19, 2020 at University Medical Center, Jackson. A viewing was held one hour prior to services at the cemetery.

