Graveside services for Mr. Lee Vance Faulkner will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery, Crandall with Rev. Willie Young officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Faulkner, 84, of Pine Bluff, AR, who died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Pine Bluff, AR. A viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel, Quitman.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home