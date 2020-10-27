Funeral services for Mrs. Jill Williams will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Collinsville First Baptist Church with the Reverends Wade Ricks, Hal Bates, Sidney Thompson, and David Sellers officiating. Interment will follow at Collinsville FBC Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Williams, 61, of Collinsville, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital of Meridian.

Just a few short months ago, Jill wrote these words about her mom, “She had three great loves – God, her family, and her church.” These words are also true about Jill, which is a testament to the fact that she followed the legacy Faye left behind.

Jill loved the Lord. She began to follow Christ when she was a young girl. She put her trust in Him even in the midst of her most trying times. Jill was a strong woman who found her strength in the Lord.

Jill also loved her family. She enjoyed being married to her beloved husband, Joe, to whom she was married to for thirty-seven years. She also loved her children. She spent her life selflessly giving of her time and being present for them even as they grew older. Jill loved and adored her precious grandchildren. She loved spending time and spoiling each of them.

Jill also loved her church and community. She was devoted to playing the piano and organ for many years in her church, as well as other churches in the community. Her devotion to church even earned her the name “Sista” as she was more affectionately known. Along with being devoted to her church, she was committed to helping others in the community. She was a member of the Collinsville Community Club and spent countless hours impacting others' lives in her thirty-year career as an educator.

Jill lived a wonderful life, and her legacy will live on through the many lives that she influenced. She will be missed and remembered by countless people.

Mrs. Jill is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joe Williams; children, Matt Williams (Rachelle) and Haley Hedrick (Blake). Grandchildren, Jordan Williams, Aaron Williams, Josiah Williams, Olivia Hedrick, and Houston Hedrick, who is expected to arrive in February. Her father, Dan Houston; one sister Dana Keely (Randy), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by her mother, Faye Houston; nephew, Chance Keely; Father and Mother-in-law, Lemuel and Jane Williams.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to Collinsville First Baptist Church Missions Fund or to the Collinsville Community Club in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Ronny Roberts, Danny Luke, Cary Luke, Hal Smith, Pat Smith, and David Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be her nephews.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Williams family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Collinsville FBC and one hour prior to funeral rites on Wednesday.

