Patrician, South Choctaw Academy competing in AISA volleyball playoffs

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Patrician Academy and South Choctaw Academy volleyball will both be in Montgomery Tuesday competing in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) girls volleyball playoffs.

The Lady Saints and Lady Knights are both vying for a state championship in AISA Class AA. Patrician Academy comes in as the No. 3 seed while South Choctaw Academy is the No. 4 seed.

The playoffs have already been decreased to eight teams competing Tuesday afternoon in the Elite Eight for a chance to advance on to the Final Four.

Patrician Academy head coach Kim Smith, who is in her second season as head coach, said the Lady Saints fell last year in the Elite Eight to Heritage Christian Academy in 5 sets.

Smith believes the program, which is only in its sixth season, has improved immensely since last season’s Elite Eight loss.

“This year we are a way far ahead from where we were last year and we have a good shot of doing well and making it to the Final Four,” Smith said. “That’s our goal this year is to at least make it to the Final Four and we’re very excited.”

Patrician Academy libero Gabby Utsui believes the team getting hot at the right time has helped them advance this far in the postseason.

“I think what’s helped us get to where we are now is how we didn’t peak at an early point in the season. We actually had a few tough losses," Utsui said. "It’s very important not to peak at the beginning and so, we’ve just been growing and getting better throughout the season.”

South Choctaw Academy has made the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The accomplishment isn’t too shocking to hear since the program is only in its fourth year.

The Lady Rebels have been led this season by first-year head coach Mike Tucker, who spent the last six seasons coaching at Sweet Water High School. Tucker has 34 years of coaching volleyball under his belt, including eight years spent at the college level when he coached Mississippi State women’s volleyball from 1986 to 1994.

Junior setter Emma Williams believes Coach Tucker joining the program has helped the Lady Rebels reach new heights.

“Coach has definitely helped us. He knows a lot more about volleyball than we’ve ever know,” Williams said. “He has helped us a lot to get here.”

Senior libero Mallory Mosley said the team has worked even harder under Coach Tucker and learned the importance of not giving up even when matches get tough.

“I think a lot of our work ethic and having a coach that really pushes us enough to do well has helped us get to where we are,” Mosley said." He tells us to finish strong saying ‘You need to do all this right. You need to be able to finish the game’ and learn things while you’re going.”

Coach Tucker said the team is focusing on one match at a time in Tuesday’s playoffs, but not forgetting to focus on the ultimate goal.

“We’re going to be ready to play and hopefully get a win in that first round and play again at 2 o’clock in the second round," Tucker said. “If we win both those games then we go on to the semifinals and that’s been our goal all season. We want to put a big picture on the gym wall with 'State Champions’ on it.”

