Public Service Commissioner visits Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A Mississippi Public Service Commissioner sat down with city officials at Weidmann’s in Meridian Tuesday.

Commissioner Brent Bailey visited because Atmos Energy is making changes to its infrastructure that delivers natural gas. Bailey says his team is making sure that service lines are being placed safely. The commissioner adds there has been a shift in utility usage due to the pandemic -- an increase in the residential areas and a decrease in business and commercial. Bailey says rates will remain steady.

“Early on, the public service commission anticipated some of these challenges,” said Commissioner Bailey. “We put out a moratorium on the utility’s disconnect for those who could not pay or having economic hardships. We tried to give them some legroom so their utility service would not be threatened in the event if they did not have the funds to pay.”

Bailey said his team has a plan in place for Tropical Storm Zeta and encourages people to prepare for possible outages.

