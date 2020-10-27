Advertisement

Report: Southern Miss football coach Scotty Walden leaving program to coach Austin Peay

By Ellie French
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Miss interim head coach Scotty Walden is leaving the football program to take over as head football coach of Austin Peay, according to ESPN and CBS Sports.

Yahoo! Sports Pete Thamel was the first to report the news, saying Walden has accepted the position at Austin Peay and will immediately take over.

With Walden’s departure, it is reported that Southern Miss assistant coach Tim Billings will take over the program and serve as the Golden Eagles' third head coach this season.

Walden was promoted to interim head coach after Jay Hopson stepped down in early September following the Golden Eagles' disappointing season opening loss to South Alabama.

Southern Miss is 1-4 on the season and is set to host Rice on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

