SEC fines Lane Kiffin over officiating complaints

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin $25,000 for his complaints about officiating on social media.

The league announced the fine Monday, but also said the replay official should have stopped play to review the call after Mississippi’s fourth-quarter kickoff appeared to have touched the right hand of Shaun Shivers.

The Rebels recovered in the end zone but the on-field call was that Shivers didn’t touch it and play wasn’t halted for a review.

Kiffin retweeted one social media post calling the officiating “a disgrace.”

Kiffin tweeted he might pay the fine in “25,000 pennies” and was later corrected on his math. It would require 2.5 million pennies.

