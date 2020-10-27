SEC fines Lane Kiffin over officiating complaints

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin $25,000 for his complaints about officiating on social media.

The league announced the fine Monday, but also said the replay official should have stopped play to review the call after Mississippi’s fourth-quarter kickoff appeared to have touched the right hand of Shaun Shivers.

The Rebels recovered in the end zone but the on-field call was that Shivers didn’t touch it and play wasn’t halted for a review.

Kiffin retweeted one social media post calling the officiating “a disgrace.”

Lane Kiffin calls out SEC policy, credit the Ole Miss coach for sticking up for his team.



“I really wish for our players, for our fans, that they could hear what I was just told. I think they deserve to.” pic.twitter.com/KM3I3lkoYq — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 26, 2020

Kiffin tweeted he might pay the fine in “25,000 pennies” and was later corrected on his math. It would require 2.5 million pennies.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.