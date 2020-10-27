Survey: Most Mississippians plan to vote ‘yes’ for new state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A survey out Tuesday found that most Mississippians plan to vote ‘yes’ on Mississippi Ballot Measure 3. This would adopt a new Mississippi state flag designed by the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.

Of the 507 likely voters who took the Civiqs survey, 61 percent said they would vote for the initiative while 31 percent said they would not vote for it. Eight percent said they were still unsure.

The survey also delved into the favorability of several state politicians, including Gov. Tate Reeves, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and her competitor Mike Espy.

Reeves had the highest unfavorable rating with 49 percent, followed by Hyde-Smith having 47 percent and Mike Espy who had 46 percent.

The survey also found the favorability of the two presidential candidates. In Mississippi, President Trump had a favorability of 55 percent. Joe Biden had a favorability of 38 percent. His unfavorability, at 58 percent, beat Reeves' by 9 points.

The survey also asked who respondents would vote for if the election were held today. In the Senate race, 52 percent said that they would cast their vote for Hyde-Smith and 44 percent said they would vote for Espy.

A poll out last month showed only a one point difference between the two Senate candidates. Even still, a local GOP member recently said that Republicans should be ‘nervous’ about the Hyde-Smith/Espy race and to not count him out just yet.

In the presidential race, 55 percent said they would vote for Trump while 41 vote said they would vote for Biden.

This fourteen point difference is smaller than that of a poll out Monday which showed that Trump had a 25 point lead over Biden in the Magnolia State.

The entire survey by Civiqs is below:

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.