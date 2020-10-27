Advertisement

Survey: Most Mississippians plan to vote ‘yes’ for new state flag

Civiqs surveyed 507 likely voters about key issues in Mississippi.
Civiqs surveyed 507 likely voters about key issues in Mississippi.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A survey out Tuesday found that most Mississippians plan to vote ‘yes’ on Mississippi Ballot Measure 3. This would adopt a new Mississippi state flag designed by the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.

Of the 507 likely voters who took the Civiqs survey, 61 percent said they would vote for the initiative while 31 percent said they would not vote for it. Eight percent said they were still unsure.

The survey also delved into the favorability of several state politicians, including Gov. Tate Reeves, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and her competitor Mike Espy.

Reeves had the highest unfavorable rating with 49 percent, followed by Hyde-Smith having 47 percent and Mike Espy who had 46 percent.

The survey also found the favorability of the two presidential candidates. In Mississippi, President Trump had a favorability of 55 percent. Joe Biden had a favorability of 38 percent. His unfavorability, at 58 percent, beat Reeves' by 9 points.

The survey also asked who respondents would vote for if the election were held today. In the Senate race, 52 percent said that they would cast their vote for Hyde-Smith and 44 percent said they would vote for Espy.

A poll out last month showed only a one point difference between the two Senate candidates. Even still, a local GOP member recently said that Republicans should be ‘nervous’ about the Hyde-Smith/Espy race and to not count him out just yet.

In the presidential race, 55 percent said they would vote for Trump while 41 vote said they would vote for Biden.

This fourteen point difference is smaller than that of a poll out Monday which showed that Trump had a 25 point lead over Biden in the Magnolia State.

The entire survey by Civiqs is below:

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Miss. voters could change the way state leaders are elected on November 3rd

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Quentin Smith
When it comes to electing state leaders such as governor and lieutenant governor, Mississippi has its own version of an electoral college.

State

Mississippi absentee voting continues to increase

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mississippi has already surpassed the total number of absentee ballots cast in 2016.

News

In-person absentee voting set for Saturday in Sumter County

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Sumter County Courthouse will be open Saturday morning for in-person absentee voting.

Politics

Political report does not list Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race as a ‘toss-up’

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
Democrats are looking to flip four of those to win a majority. But the nonpartisan Cook Political Report doesn’t include Mississippi in its list of toss-up races.

Latest News

News

Rep. Michael Guest speaks to Lauderdale Co. Republican Women

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
Republican Congressman Michael Guest (District 3) made a stop in Meridian Thursday.

Politics

Mississippi secretary of state details voting options

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Wood
Absentee ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Coronavirus

Alabama Lt. Gov Will Ainsworth tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By WSFA Staff
Ainsworth’s office said he tested positive “despite taking every effort to maintain and follow CDC safety protocols.”

Politics

Espy announces endorsement by President Obama

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Espy has also been endorsed by Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

State

Trump campaign sends cease and desist letter after mailers state he supports Initiative 65

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
President Trump’s re-election campaign has mailed a cease and desist letter to the Mississippians for Compassionate Care organization due to “misleading communications.”

State

Mississippi absentee ballot requests ahead of 2016

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The current totals requested and sent have officially surpassed the final requested and sent totals from the 2016 General Election.