Threat for tropical storm conditions growing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: The latest update from the National Hurricane Center still keeps Zeta as a tropical storm, but it is still expected to re-strengthen into a hurricane later tonight. The storm is forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Louisiana and then a possible second landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening.

Zeta will start to move faster once on land. That’s good for us because that limits the flood threat, but it also means that the storm will have less time to weaken. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted slightly to west from the previous one and thus closer to our area. As of now, the center of Zeta may even move through Choctaw County, AL.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: Periods of rain and storms will be with overnight and into our day on Wednesday. Tropical storm-force wind gusts will arrive after 8 p.m. Wednesday. If the current track holds, wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in spots, mainly in Choctaw, Jones, and Wayne counties. Elsewhere, tropical storm-force wind gusts can’t entirely be ruled out.

1-6 inches of rainfall is expected from now through Thursday evening. Despite the flash flood watch in effect for some of our area counties, I still believe the flash flooding threat is low overall due to how fast the system will be moving. Flash flooding is still possible, but widespread flash flooding is not expected. An isolated brief and weak tornado cannot be entirely ruled out Wednesday afternoon and evening in Choctaw County, but the tornado threat looks to remain pretty low.

Strong winds are my biggest concern with this system. Areas of Jones and Wayne counties in East Mississippi and all of our West Alabama counties could see scattered to numerous power outages. Several tress may be knocked down as well. The main time frame for tropical storm conditions will be between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m Thursday.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST: This forecast is still subject to change as there is still some uncertainty in the track and intensity of Zeta. A couple of things we’ll be watching:

1) How does the approaching cold front interact with Zeta?

2) How strong does Zeta get before making landfall?

The cold front could push Zeta farther east than what the National Hurricane Center’s track is showing. That will mean lesser impacts for our area. Of course, if Zeta is a lot weaker at landfall than what the National Hurricane Center is showing (which is definitely possible), then it will be a much weaker system when moving through our area. There is a chance Zeta never fully recovers since moving over land in the Yucatan Peninsula. All these possibilities will need to be watched for closely.

The bottom line is that there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, even as we are closing in to landfall time. Due to the small size of the storm, a slight shift in the track east or west could have big implications for our area. Make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast and be prepared for possible power outages, especially if your county is under a tropical storm watch/warning.

