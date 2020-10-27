Advertisement

WCU, EMCC sign new agreement to allow students to transfer credits

William Carey University and East Mississippi Community College signed a memorandum of understanding, which finalized a new partnership.
William Carey University and East Mississippi Community College signed a memorandum of understanding, which finalized a new partnership.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University and East Mississippi Community College in Scooba and Mayhew are making it easier for graduates of EMCC to transfer their academic and technical credits to WCU so they can pursue undergraduate degrees at Carey.

The two schools signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday, which finalized a new partnership.

Signing for WCU was school president Tommy King. Representing EMCC was school president Scott Alsobrooks.

