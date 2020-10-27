“We hope this is a new start:” 17 inmates baptized at Mississippi jail.

By Josh Carter | October 26, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 8:12 AM

COLLINS Miss. (WLBT) - Seventeen inmates were baptized last week at a jail in Collins, Mississippi.

“The ministry that has been provided at the Covington County Correctional Facility has been a blessing in many ways,” read a post by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

They also attached pictures of the inmates who were baptized. Four of the inmates were woman and thirteen were men.

“We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more.”

17 Mississippi inmates baptized

