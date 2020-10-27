Advertisement

Zeta weakens to a tropical storm, will re-strengthen

Oct 27 4 a.m. Zeta Update
Oct 27 4 a.m. Zeta Update(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - OVERVIEW: The 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Zeta now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It is over land on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Zeta will move into the Gulf of Mexico later today where it will re-strengthen to a hurricane. Winds are forecast to peak at 85 mph as it approaches the Gulf Coast, but it will likely weaken a bit before landfall due to colder waters and increasing wind shear near the coast.

At this time, Zeta will likely make landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, and possibly a second landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This is forecast to occur on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The storm will be moving northeastward at that time and weaken to a tropical storm in Alabama near the Mississippi state-line.

POSSIBLE LOCAL IMPACTS: A few showers will be possible before 3 p.m. Tuesday. After that time, rain chances will likely ramp-up as some of the far-outer bands of Zeta reach our area. The rainfall could be locally heavy at times and there could be a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected. This rain will likely come in waves, so there will be dry periods at times as we head throughout the late afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue into our day on Wednesday. Zeta’s current forecast track takes the center of the storm just to the east of Choctaw County, AL. The track trended to the east yesterday, but some models are indicating that there could be a trend back to the west. The exact track will determine our local impacts as this will be a compact storm and at least some of our area will be on the western, weaker side of the system.

If the current track holds, tropical storm-force wind gusts will be possible, especially south of I-20 and in Choctaw County. An isolated 60 mph also cannot be ruled out in these areas. If the track shifts slightly west, then Choctaw County could see hurricane-force wind gusts. It will all depend on the exact track of the system, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be around 1 to 6 inches, with the highest amounts expected in areas south of I-20/59. An isolated brief and weak tornado appears possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, mainly in Choctaw County. The main time frame for greatest impacts to our area will be between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

This forecast is still subject to change, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest. This is a challenging storm to forecast as it will be a small system and any minor shift in the track will mean completely different impacts for our area. One thing that is clear is that the best chance of seeing tropical storm conditions is in Jones, Wayne, and Choctaw Counties.

