ADPH: Over 2,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 187K test positive and more than 74K recover

In the last 14 days, 96,750 people have been tested and 20,057 positive cases have been reported in Alabama.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,911 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,713 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 198 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 187,706 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 160,380 being confirmed and 27,326 being probable. There have been 1,320,306 diagnostic tests conducted and 63,860 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Oct. 28.

In the last 14 days, 96,750 people have been tested and 20,057 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 23,769 confirmed positives.

Here is a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw394121753
Sumter477212925
Marengo1035226998
Pickens874186056

The health department also reports 74,439 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 20,116 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Oct. 28, there were 1,001 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

