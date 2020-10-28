Annual Candy Crawl held in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dumont Plaza was flooded with ghouls, goblins, and princesses for the 9th annual Candy Crawl.

The rain didn’t stop young trick or treaters from dressing up in their favorite costumes.

Many businesses from around the city came together and gave out candy to kids.

“There’s a lot of children enjoying our downtown businesses, music, and food. In the midst of a pandemic, it’s important that we have a safe environment for people to come out and see our beautiful downtown,” said Community development director, Laura Carmichael.

We spoke with a few trick or treaters that say they’re happy to be out of the house and socializing again.

“I’m happy to see that everybody can have a good time with each other. Get rid of the hate and spend time with each other,” said local Savannah Harrell.

“Being able to be out and enjoying people is great. The children are having a great time. This is an amazing time,” said local Kimberly Pringle.

“We like being outside. We enjoyed The MAX. We enjoyed seeing people again,” said Allyson Morgan.

The fun continued at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience.

The MAX got into the spooky spirit by holding a trick or treat for kids.

The MAX handed out treats, served up popcorn and lemonade in the courtyard.

