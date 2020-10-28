Choctaw County schools to be closed Thursday

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Due to the possibility of damaging winds and potential power outages and hazardous road conditions, Choctaw County (Ala.) Public Schools and South Choctaw Academy will be closed Thursday.

Choctaw County Emergency Management made the announcement on Facebook.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Choctaw and Clarke counties in Alabama and in Mississippi for Lauderdale, Clarke, Jones, and Wayne counties.

Tropical storm-force winds are greater than 38 mph. The warning includes the possibility of tropical storm-force sustained winds and or tropical storm-force gusts. Choctaw County could get up to 6 inches of rain with the storm.

