City of Meridian announces street closure

65th Avenue between Old 8th Street Road and 5th Court will be closed for two days. (MGN)
65th Avenue between Old 8th Street Road and 5th Court will be closed for two days. (MGN)(KWQC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will close a busy section of road for a repair project.

65th Avenue between Old 8th Street Road and 5th Court will be closed Friday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Nov. 2 so public works can complete sewage repairs. The street will be open over the weekend.

Homeowners and businesses will be able to enter and exit. Detour signs will be posted. out and street will be open through the weekend.

