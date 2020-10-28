City of Meridian announces street closure

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will close a busy section of road for a repair project.

65th Avenue between Old 8th Street Road and 5th Court will be closed Friday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Nov. 2 so public works can complete sewage repairs. The street will be open over the weekend.

Homeowners and businesses will be able to enter and exit. Detour signs will be posted.

