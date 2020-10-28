City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2020

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

MELISSA KEETON, 1981

9107 DANNYS RD VANCLEAVE, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; INDECENT EXPOSURE; PUBLIC DRUNK

PATRICK MANN, 1974

1009 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JAMES E JOHNSON, 1965

407 RANKIN ST WAYNESBORO, MS

PETIT LARCENY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

AVA SHEFFIELD, 1988

3211 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JOE J JOHNIGAN, 1977

2503 45TH AVE MERIDIAN,MS

DUI

DEMETRIUS S RANDLE, 1976

60 SMOKE RISE CT STOCKBRIDGE, GA

DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:45 PM on October 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:45 PM on October 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. One residence was

struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

