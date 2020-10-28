City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2020
ARREST REPORT
MELISSA KEETON, 1981
9107 DANNYS RD VANCLEAVE, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; INDECENT EXPOSURE; PUBLIC DRUNK
PATRICK MANN, 1974
1009 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JAMES E JOHNSON, 1965
407 RANKIN ST WAYNESBORO, MS
PETIT LARCENY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
AVA SHEFFIELD, 1988
3211 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JOE J JOHNIGAN, 1977
2503 45TH AVE MERIDIAN,MS
DUI
DEMETRIUS S RANDLE, 1976
60 SMOKE RISE CT STOCKBRIDGE, GA
DUI
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2020, at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:45 PM on October 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:45 PM on October 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue. One residence was
struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
