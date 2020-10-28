Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 117,617 cases, 3,302 deaths reported by health dept.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,000 new cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,000 new cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 117,617. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,000 new cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday. There are 132 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

So far, 3,302 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke770539327
Kemper33315419
Lauderdale254613526174
Neshoba186811113039
Newton87227409
Wayne1027225910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.

National

Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

Coronavirus

How a vaccine is made

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one. So, what goes into making a vaccine?

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.

Latest News

National

New COVID cases hit highest levels yet

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
COVID-19 is surging across the country, breaking pandemic records.

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Coronavirus

‘We’re working on it:’ Pope’s COVID advisers and the mask

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Pope Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

Coronavirus

Costco selling COVID-19 testing kits online

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Chasity Maxie
The wholesale retailer is selling COVID-19 saliva test kits on its website.

Coronavirus

Medicare finalizing coverage policy for coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The administration official said Medicare’s announcement will try to resolve several legal technicalities that could conceivably get in the way of delivering free vaccines to millions of seniors, a high-risk group for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.