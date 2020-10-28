COVID-19 in Mississippi: 117,617 cases, 3,302 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 117,617. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,000 new cases and 19 new deaths Wednesday. There are 132 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

So far, 3,302 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 941,532 as of October 10. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 101,385 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 770 53 93 27 Kemper 333 15 41 9 Lauderdale 2546 135 261 74 Neshoba 1868 111 130 39 Newton 872 27 40 9 Wayne 1027 22 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

