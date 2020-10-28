Governor requests pre-landfall disaster declaration ahead of Zeta

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves requested a pre-landfall disaster declaration for the state as Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast Wednesday.

FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency protective measures for thirteen counties, Clarke, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.

This hurricane could cause damage to homes, businesses, other property and threaten the safety of Mississippians.

The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

More counties could be added to this declaration based on the impacts of Hurricane Delta.

Reeves has also signed a State of Emergency in anticipation of the storm. A state of emergency is an administrative tool that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

